Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi - Governor Nasir Idris-led Kebbi's state government has announced Friday, August 30, as a public holiday. The move was to allow the people of the state to prepare for the local government election scheduled for Saturday, August 31.

Hon. Auwal Manu-Dogondaji, the commissioner for establishment, pension and training, announced the development in a statement on Thursday, August 29, calling on the people of the state to come out in masses.

The statement reads in part:

"This is to enable the electorate to prepare themselves for the forthcoming local government elections, slated for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

"The government decided to give people the opportunity to prepare themselves for D-Day to exercise their franchise."

When will Kebbi conduct LG election

Recall that the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) earlier announced the date for the elections to 21 local government areas, including the chairmanship and councillorship.

Aliyu Mera, the chairman of the electoral body, announced the development in a statement, adding that the poll will be held on Saturday, August 31.

According to Mera, the nomination forms, contacts, and other basic relevant documents concerning the election can be obtained at the KESIEC secretariat at the Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

KESIEC then urged political parties, stakeholders and the public to comply with the guidelines and be prepared for the poll scheduled for Saturday.

It then called for the cooperation and support of all stakeholders and the general public to enhance free, fair, credible and acceptable local council elections in the state.

