Three major presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections have congratulated Nigerians in their Independence Day message

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all Nigerians on this momentous occasion

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi urged Nigerians to appreciate God for abundantly blessing the nation with natural, human, and material resources

FCT, Abuja - Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the political elite to unite to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy from the brink of authoritarianism.

Atiku said the celebration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day anniversary is the fruition of their collective endeavors and those of subsequent generations.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023 stated this via his X handle @atiku

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi urged the political leaders to examine themselves in the light of the nation's journey over the past six decades.

Celebrating Nigeria's 64th independence anniversary via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi, he said:

“However, for me, this should also be a day of sober reflection for every Nigerian, especially for us, the leaders, whose actions and inactions have contributed to the stagnation and glaring failures we are witnessing at present.”

In a similar vein, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, also called on Nigerians to unite to reflect on the noble labour of the nation’s forefathers to achieve independence for the country.

The former Kano state governor admonished Nigerians to remember that the country belongs to all and everybody owes show generations to come a prosperous and working Nigeria.

Nigeria at 64: Tinubu announces 30-day National Youth Confab

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered his 2024 Independence Day speech to celebrate Nigeria at 64.

Tinubu highlighted the importance of young Nigerians and their contribution to the development of the country;

He called for a 30-day National Youth Conference, detailing its design, delegates, and representatives.

