A huge blow has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as three of its lawmakers and supporters have dumped the party for All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi state

The three PDP lawmakers who defected to the APC are from the Argungu, Bunza, and Yauri constituencies

They joined the APC alongside their supporters during the APC flag-off campaign for the Local Government Elections at Koko Besse LGA on Saturday, July 27

Koko Besse LGA, Kebbi state - Three members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers announced their defection during the APC flag-off campaign for the local government elections at Koko Besse LGA on Saturday, July 27.

As reported by The Punch, the lawmakers from the Argungu, Bunza, and Yauri constituencies defected along with their supporters.

It was gathered that the defected lawmakers are three out of the four lawmakers elected under the platform of the PDP in the Kebbi assembly.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Usman Yankwai said the three lawmakers decided to defect to the APC because of the able leadership and performance of Governor Nasir Idris.

“It’s a testimony to the decision of the assembly members to support Governor Idris’s mission and vision for the development and progress of Kebbi and its people,”

Some of the Prominent people who decamped are Alhaji Faruku Ajala, Alhaji Bala Gradee, Hon. Garba Hassan Wara, Hon. Bello Shehu Kasaura, Alhaji Umar Yaro Gari and Hon. Umaru Kambaza, TVC News reports.

The APC state chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana Zuru, assured the defectors and their supporters of the party’s support and fairness.

Zuru added that Governor Idris’s decision to develop the state within a year was aimed at transforming the lives of the people of Kebbi State.

Governor Idris thanked the APC supporters and people of the state for the support they are giving his administration.

