A mother hippopotamus tragically killed Usman Maigadi, a 60-year-old guard, at Orchid Farm in Kebbi State

The attack occurred while Maigadi was fishing in the Yauri River, likely perceived as a threat by the animal

Governor Nasir Idris has expressed condolences, urging the community to accept the incident as the will of the Almighty

In a tragic incident that has left the community in shock, a mother hippopotamus killed Usman Maigadi, a 60-year-old guard at Orchid Farm in the Yauri Local Government Area (LGA) of Kebbi State.

The farm is owned by Muhammad Abdullahi, the Emir of Yauri.

According to reports from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Maigadi was attacked on Sunday while fishing in the Yauri River in Tillo village.

Eyewitnesses suggest that the hippopotamus, likely perceiving Maigadi as a threat to her offspring, attacked in self-defense.

Abubakar Shu’aibu, chairman of Yauri LGA, confirmed that Maigadi has been laid to rest in Yauri in accordance with Islamic rites.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences from the community and beyond.

Nasir Idris, the governor of Kebbi State, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Yauri Emirate and the deceased’s family.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ahmed Idris, the governor urged the emirate and the family to accept the will of the Almighty in good faith. “Idris urged the emirate and members of the deceased family to take heart and accept the will of the Almighty in good faith,” the statement reads. “The governor prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

Elephants wreak havoc on Borno farmlands

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a herd of elephants, straying from neighboring Cameroon, has once again ravaged farmlands in Borno State, leaving local farmers devastated.

The Ministry of Environment's Forestry and Wildlife division confirmed the recurring incidents in an interview on Monday, noting that the situation has been an annual problem for the past five years.

Ayuba Peter, a director in the ministry, explained that the elephants typically arrive from a Cameroonian forest reserve, roaming farmlands in Gamboru/Ngala and Kala-Balge Local Government Areas (LGAs), causing significant damage to crops.

