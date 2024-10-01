President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred prestigious national honours on prominent leaders such as Senate President Godswill Akpabio, among others

In his nationwide broadcast, President Tinubu recognized the honorees for their exemplary leadership and dedication to Nigeria

Tinubu also urged Nigerians to remain united and optimistic amid economic and security challenges

Abuja, FCT - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred prestigious national honours on prominent figures in the country.

The honours were announced during the President’s nationwide broadcast on October 1st.

These inviduals including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau.

In his address, President Tinubu revealed that the Senate President and the Chief Justice of Nigeria were awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), one of the highest honours in the nation, Daily Trust reported

He also conferred the title of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, received the honour of Commander of the Order of Niger (CON), Vabguard reported.

In recognizing these leaders, the President highlighted their significant roles in Nigeria’s governance, stating,

"These individuals have demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication to our country.

"Their service to the nation is a testament to the spirit of resilience and excellence that defines Nigeria.”

Tinubu calls for sustainable unity

President Tinubu also used the occasion to inspire hope among Nigerians amid the nation’s economic and security challenges.

He urged citizens to stay optimistic, emphasizing that Nigeria's strength lies in its unity and resilience.

He said:

“We are Nigerians—resilient and tenacious. We always prevail and rise above our circumstances. I urge you to believe in our nation’s promise,”

He encouraged citizens to work together to build a prosperous nation despite the hurdles ahead, adding,

"The road ahead may be challenging, but we will forge a path toward a brighter future with your support."

Independence: ACC calls for prayers amid economic hardship

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has called on Nigerians to remain hopeful, prayerful, and united despite the numerous challenges the country is facing.

The ACC emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in building a prosperous nation while urging the Federal Government to take immediate action to address pressing issues such as economic stagnation and insecurity.

