Samuel Ortom, the former governor of Benue state, has said he lost the 2023 senatorial election because he failed to consult with God before embarking on the race

The PDP leader in Benue state stressed that his loyalist bought the form for him, and he failed to do the needful, which was the reason he lost the election

Ortom then disclosed that he would not be contesting in the 2027 elections because God had told him to wait for His directive

Samuel Ortom, the immediate past governor of Benue, has announced that God has instructed him not to run in the 2027 election. Ortom revealed this during a courtesy visit from members of the People's Democracy Party (PDP) G-14, comprising elders from the 14 Tiv-speaking local government areas in Benue.

Ortom admitted that he didn't consult God before joining the 2023 election, which led to his defeat. He emphasized that God has revealed His plans to him, asking him to wait. Ortom also shared that serving as governor required significant sacrifices, including time away from family and friends.

His statement reads in part:

“I’m not contesting the 2027 election. I knew why I lost the election in 2023. I didn’t consult God. My people purchased the forms for me, and I accepted them without consulting God.

“God has revealed everything to me. He has asked me to wait for him.”

Ortom expresses commitment to PDP

The Guardian reported that despite not running, Ortom reaffirmed his support for the PDP and its determination to take over Benue's Government House in 2027. He emphasized that no individual's ambition should surpass the party's interests.

The former governor clarified that neither he nor anyone else can disband the revered PDP G-14 group, as it operates independently. The group, formed in 2015, aims to maintain party unity.

Ortom confirmed that the national secretariat approved Benue's ward and local government congresses, with the state congress scheduled for October 3rd. He added that he has spoken with Senators Gabriel Suswam and Abba Moro, agreeing to prioritize consensus.

