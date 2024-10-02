Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has disclosed his plan to return to politics in 2027, which would be after his studies abroad

The former governor also denied the allegation that his administration misappropriated state funds when he was in power and alleged that his allies were being targetted

According to El-Rufai, he is ready to swear with the holy Quran should he and others be asked to do so

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna State governor, has strongly denied corruption allegations during his tenure. He also added that he was willing to swear by the Holy Quran to prove his innocence.

El-Rufai also reveals plans to return to politics in 2027, stating, "There's no retirement in politics." He claims he didn't join politics for personal gain and challenges predecessors and current leaders to swear by the Quran.

El-Rufai speaks on the 2027 election and his grand plan Photo Credit: @el-rufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai accused of N423bn fraud

The former governor's denial comes amidst allegations of N423bn theft by the Kaduna State House of Assembly. He has instructed his lawyers to take legal action against those tarnishing his name. A court hearing is set for July 17.

According to The Punch, the Kaduna ex-governor disclosed the plan to return to politics after completing his studies. The former governor said:

“I intend to return to politics in 2027 after completing my studies. There is no retirement in politics. By the will of Allah, we will return and continue serving the people.”

I was accused with evidence - El-Rufai

He further claimed his administration was accused without concrete evidence, and anti-corruption agencies were targeting his allies.

The former governor's denial comes amidst allegations by the Kaduna State House of Assembly that N423bn was stolen or misappropriated under his watch. The Assembly had set up an ad hoc committee to investigate finances, loans, and contracts awarded during El-Rufai's tenure.

Governor Sani speaks on alleged witch-hunting El-Rufai

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna state governor Uba Sani had denied insinuations that his government was witch-hunting the state's immediate past governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Governor Sani said he had been on good terms with all the state's former governors since 1999 and that El-Rufai was not left out.

According to the governor, he did not interfere in the activities of the state House of Assembly, which is currently probing ₦432 billion fraud allegation against El-Rufai.

Source: Legit.ng