Some media reports claimed Peter Obi, Labour Party's presidential candidate, said he was open to a vice-presidential role in 2027

However, Obi denied this, stating he never said he would be vice president to anyone and remains committed to the Labour Party

The former governor of Anambra state expressed surprise at the misrepresentation of his words

Abuja, FCT - Some media reports (not by Legit.ng) on Friday, September 13, claimed that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, said he is ready to "consider a vice-presidential role if he finds someone who can perform better than him" ahead of 2027.

The reports further claimed that Obi stated this in a recent exclusive interview with New Central TV.

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi (C) talks to the media at outside a polling station in Amatutu on February 25, 2023. Photo credit: Patrick Meinhardt /AFP)

Source: Getty Images

2027 vice presidency: Peter Obi debunks claim

However, reacting in a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, September 14, Obi said he never said he was ready to be vice president in 2027.

"For the avoidance of doubts, I never stated at any time that I would be vice president to anyone and it's unequivocal," the former governor of Anambra state said.

"When I was asked about collaboration, I explicitly stated my openness to working with others, provided their intentions were not centred on state capture. I emphasized my commitment to partnering with those who share my vision for advancing Nigeria’s progress.

"I also made it clear that I remain committed to the Labour Party, and if anyone wishes to negotiate or join forces, they must disclose their true intentions."

Obi said his statement was unequivocal and that he was "genuinely surprised" by the "misrepresentation of my words. "

"I have consistently maintained that I am open to working with those committed to building a new Nigeria," he added.

PDP speaks on Atiku, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso merger in 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the three leading opposition figures in Nigeria are discussing the possibility of a merger to salvage Nigerians from hunger and widespread insecurity ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

PDP deputy national spokesman Ibrahim Abdullahi stated this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday, September 2.

According to Abdulahi, the three opposition candidates in the last election, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), would put personal interests aside and form a formidable alliance to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2027.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng