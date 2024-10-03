A Nigerian-born Dr. Peter O. Nwosu has emerged as the 11th and first black President of the State University of New York at Oswego, United States

Peter Obi has congratulated Nwosu for being the first African-born president and an immigrant to lead the 163-year-old institution

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023 said Nwosu's achievement is a reminder for Nigeria to prioritize investment in education

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

New York, USA - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi congratulated Nigerian-born Dr. Peter O. Nwosu for emerging as the 11th and first black President of the State University of New York at Oswego, United States.

The landmark achievement marks the first time an African-born president and an immigrant will lead the 163-year-old institution.

This is the first time an African-born president and an immigrant will lead the 163-year-old institution. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Nwosu was officially inaugurated as the president of the renowned institution on Friday, September 27.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via Obi's X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi

Obi said Nwosu is passionate and committed to the growth of education and has continued to inspire the youths to prioritize education as a pathway to success in life.

“His visible achievements are a stark reminder, not just to individuals in society, but to us, the leaders of the Nigerian society, of the need to prioritize investment in education if we must salvage our nation from its present level of decadence and place it on the path of development. As I have maintained, education remains the best investment any nation can make for its citizens.

"I congratulate him once again and pray to God to grant him the wisdom and strength to function effectively in this new position as he also continues to contribute to our national development, especially in the education sector."

Akunyili's daughter elected alumni board members of Harvard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in the United States elected Ijeoma Akunyili and seven others as alumni board members.

Ijeoma, the first daughter of the late Dora Akunyili, former director-general of NAFDAC and another Nigerian, Orondaam Otto, made the team.

HKS urged the eight board members to work towards strengthening alumni engagement with one another and the school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng