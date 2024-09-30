A Facebook user, Igbo Times Magazine, claimed that FBI operatives uncovered $6 billion from FCT minister, Nyesom Wike's residence in London, United Kingdom

According to the post, already written INEC results sheets for the 2027 elections were also uncovered from the house

A fact-check on the photos used to portray the publication revealed that the post was false and had no link with the FCT minister.

Operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were allegedly said to have uncovered $6 billion and 2027 election results in the residence of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike in London, United Kingdom.

According to a Facebook user, Igbo Times Magazine, FBI operatives from the United States uncovered already written 2027 election results from Wike’s house.

The photos have no link or connection with Wike Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Results sheets belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also said to be part of items found in the FCT minister’s apartment in London.

Part of the Facebook post read:

“Breaking News: FBI uncovers $6 billion at ex-governor Wike’s London house, with already written 2027 election result.”

Verification

DUBAWA, a fact-checking media platform has found that the publication was false and has no iota of truth in it.

According to DUBAWA, the images used in the post were that of former US president Donald Trump, when classified file boxes were found hidden in his private home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

A keyword search conducted to the related files and Trump showed that Aljazeera had reported that the FBI recovered “top secret” documents and also took 11 sets of classified records from the former US president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during the search in August 2022.

The FBI operative searched following suspected violations of the US Espionage Act related to the illegal withholding of security documents.

Alleged 2027 election results

In a similar vein, after the alleged election results were examined it was discovered that they do not bear semblance to the election results usually presented by the INEC.

Rather, the alleged “election results” are labelled “Secret/SCI” and have nothing to do with election results.

What the Facebook user claimed was the INEC election result (Secret/SCI) refers to Secret/Sensitive Comparted Information, which allows employees to access classified national security information.

It is worthy of note that no international or local media organization reported the alleged money discovery in Wike’s purported London home.

Conclusion

After careful examination of the images used to portray the alleged $6 billion and election results discovered in the FCT minister’s home in London, it has been found that the publication and Facebook are false and have no material backing as claimed.

The photos have no link or connection with the former Rivers state governor neither is “Secret/SCI” an INEC results sheet.

