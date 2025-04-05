An autopsy has been conducted by the boxing authorities in Ghana to determine the cause of death of Segun 'Success' Olanrewaju

The former national and West African light-heavyweight title holder collapsed and passed away during a bout against Ghana's Jon Mbanugu on March 29

Nigeria Boxing Board of Control has since provided further clarification regarding the boxer's death in Ghana

West African Boxing has received the preliminary post-mortem results of Nigerian boxer Segun 'Success' Olanrewaju.

Nigeria and Ghana's boxing community was thrown into mourning last week after the boxer collapsed in the third round of his fight with John Mbanugu.

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) had disclosed that the boxer was not approved for the fight, which eventually turned fatal.

Aboderin comments on autopsy findings

Remi Aboderin, President of the West African Boxing Union, confirmed that the autopsy results show former Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju died from sudden cardiac arrest during his bout.

According to Punch, the former national light-heavyweight champion was pronounced dead at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Aboderin, who also serves as the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, explained that the autopsy was conducted on April 2 (Wednesday) following a court order.

He added that further investigations will take place before the boxer’s body can be released to Nigeria in two weeks. He said:

“We have been able to lay our hands on the preliminary post-mortem results and it indicates that Segun died from sudden cardiac arrest.

“But further investigation into his heart condition is required, and as a result, his body will not be released to Nigeria for burial until approximately two weeks".

Olanrewaju, who made his debut in 2019, recorded 13 wins (12 by knockout), nine losses, and two draws in 24 professional bouts.

GBA clarifies Olanrewaju's death

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), through its Communications Director Mohammed Amin Lamptey, has set the record straight, addressing misinformation circulating in the media.

Lamptey made this clarification during an interview with United Television (UTV), emphasising that Olanrewaju was still alive when he left the venue.

He reiterated that he did not die in the ring and such claims in the media are false. He said:

“Let’s correct some misinformation out there. People are reporting that he died at the boxing arena, but that’s false. He didn’t die in the ring,” he concluded.

Danuloko mourns Olanrewaju

Former National Heavyweight Champion Ekele Danuloko described the loss of Segun Olanrewaju as a significant blow to both amateur and professional boxers in Nigeria.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Danuloko emphasized the importance of prioritizing health over competition. He said:

"The death of Segun Olanrewaju has deeply affected boxers in Nigeria because he was a great person. Many amateur boxers aspire to turn professional for financial reasons and to support themselves.

"While striving for a better life, my advice to other boxers is to take their health seriously and never overlook their well-being when facing health issues."

Nigeria Taekwondo Federation president dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Abdullahi Saidu, passed away on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

It was gathered that the 53-year-old was pronounced dead at about 3am after he was rushed to the hospital following a prolonged illness.

His death has left the Taekwondo community in Nigeria in deep mourning.

Further reports claim that the Chairman of Kebbi State Taekwondo Association had been battling an unknown illness for several years, but despite his health challenges, he continued to promote the sport passionately.

