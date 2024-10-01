Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara confirmed that the Local Government Elections scheduled for October 5, 2024, will proceed as planned

The Governor emphasized that a court order mandates the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to conduct the elections

Fubara issued a stern warning against any attempts to disrupt the elections, reaffirming his commitment to safeguarding the state's interests

Port Hacourt, Rivers State - Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated that the Local Government Elections scheduled for October 5, 2024, will go ahead as planned.

Speaking after inspecting the progress of the Trans-Kalabari Road project on Monday, September 30, Fubara affirmed that no legal obstacle could hinder the elections from taking place.

He said:

"There is no encumbrance known to law to stop the conduct of this exercise."

He urged political parties, candidates, and the electorate to prepare enthusiastically to vote for their preferred candidates at the council level.

Fubara’s statement was also contained in a press release issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi.

The Governor made it clear that with an existing court order mandating the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to conduct the elections, there was no valid reason for any delay, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"Our election will hold on the 5th of October, 2024. RSIEC has an order mandating them to conduct the election, and the security agencies are also on board to ensure its smooth conduct. We will give them all the necessary support to make sure it is free and fair."

Fubara warns against election disruptions

Fubara also visited the RSIEC complex, where he met with the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, and other officials.

He took the opportunity to address rumors of plans to disrupt the elections, issuing a stern warning to those involved, The Punch reported.

He said:

"I have been inundated with rumours of plans by some misguided fellows to disrupt activities at the commission.

"Let me be clear—nobody has the right to come here and interfere. This is the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, and I am the Governor. If there is any issue, I will handle it myself."

Fubara stressed the importance of upholding the state's interests, stating,

"The right thing must be done because if we make a mistake today, it will affect us forever."

The Governor reassured the public that the elections would proceed without disruptions and promised that it would be "one of the best elections ever conducted in this State—free and fair."

