Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara declared he will not compromise his well-being or principles for political loyalty

Fubara criticized political adversaries, highlighting his administration’s progress, including the construction of a General Hospital and Psychiatric Hospital, among others

Governor Fubara reaffirmed his dedication to serving the people of Rivers State without fear

Port Harcourt, Rivers State — In the midst of the ongoing political tensions in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has made a bold statement, declaring that he will not compromise his personal well-being or principles for the sake of political loyalty.

Governor Fubara spoke at an Inter-denominational Church Thanksgiving Service held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Port Harcourt as part of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day celebrations.

Rivers governor, Fubara sends a cryptic message amid crisis in the state. Photo credit: Fubara Siminalayi

Source: Facebook

Fubara emphasized his resolve to remain steadfast in his convictions, even if it means standing alone.

He said:

“As a matter of fact, I belong to that school of thought, and if I am the only person that needs to stand on that side of right, I will stand there.

"I don’t need anybody to stand with me. I cannot give my kidney or liver to anybody, I won’t,” Fubara asserted during the service.

Fubara criticizes political opponents

Governor Fubara also took a swipe at political adversaries, highlighting his administration’s achievements within a short time in office compared to the previous eight years.

He referenced ongoing development projects, including the construction of a General Hospital with a Psychiatric Hospital, aimed at addressing healthcare needs in the state.

He said:

“It is this same Fubara that is building a General Hospital, which I also included a Psychiatric Hospital because they will need it very soon.

"So, tell them that what I did in one year is what they did in 8 years.

“It is only an empty container that makes noise. If God has given you an opportunity, eat your plantain and keep quiet.”

Fubara's shares vision for Rivers state

Governor Fubara reiterated his commitment to serving the people of Rivers State without fear, vowing to continue working for the benefit of the state despite challenges.

He said:

“God will continue to give us the strength to do the best for our people, without fear."

See the video here:

Rivers Crisis: “Please, don’t burn my state,” Makinde begs Wike

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde has begged Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to set Oyo state on fire.

Recall that Wike, at a function, threatened to cause a political crisis in the states of any governor on the platform of the PDP backing the Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara in the state.

Reacting, Makinde, during the Ijaw World Congress reception in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, September 28, organized for Wike, begged the FCT minister not to ‘Put fire in Oyo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng