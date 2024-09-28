A group of elders of the PDP in Benue state under the aegis the G-14 has dared told one of its members and ex-Governor Gabriel Suswam

Benue G-14, in a statement, made available to the press on Saturday, maintained that Suswam lacked the power to dissolve the group but he should willingly resign his membership

PDP suspended ex-Governor Suswam, along with four other party chieftains, due to alleged insubordination and supposed "anti-party activities"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The G-14 group of elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has told a former of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam that he lacks the powers to dissolve the group, but can only resign his membership.

Senator Gabriel Suswam told to resign from the PDP in Benue state. Photo credit: Gabriel Suswam, Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The group maintained that it exists as a voluntary, non-statutory body of the PDP with the objective of complementing the work of the party's statutory organs to foster unity, harmony, and continual growth and cannot be unilaterally disbanded, as Senator Suswam claimed.

The G-14, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, September 28, 2024, signed by its Chairman, Dr. Laha Dzever, explained that the group was formed in 2015 when the PDP lost the Governorship and two Senate seats in Benue and was in disarray with the view of repositioning the party.

The statement reads:

“That G-14 will continue to work with the statutory as well as conventional organs of the party towards the attainment and sustenance of its best interests at all times. We acknowledge the exceptional sacrificial support being given to the running of the party in state by its College of leaders led by His Excellency Chief Samuel Ortom; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Patrick Abba Moro and State Caretaker Chairman of the party, Senator Napoleon Bali and the Caretaker State Working Committee.

“That in line with the best interests of the party, we acknowledge and express confidence in the work of the National Working Committee of our great party under the leadership of Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun. We urge all party men ana women to sustain their loyalty to the party in the faith that we will weather the storms of crisis currently with us and emerge stronger than ever” it concluded.

Why PDP suspended Suswam, 12 others

Recall that former Governor Gabriel Suswam was suspended by the PDP in Benue state for alleged insubordination.

The suspensions come after the individuals were summoned to explain their actions, which the PDP deemed harmful to the party's interests.

The affected members failed to appear before the State Working Committee (SWC) and some publicly criticized the party’s authority which then led to their suspension.

Benue PDP finally suspends ex-gov Ortom

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Samuel Ortom, ex-governor of Benue, has been suspended by the PDP in the state over alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The PDP alleged that Ortom and three others were involved in the disruption of the party's ward congress and snatching of voting materials.

Ortom is a strong ally of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and among the G5 governors who worked against Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election when the PDP failed to recognise the southern structure in the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng