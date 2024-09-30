PDP's Segun Showunmi visited his party member, Ayodele Fayose, on Sunday, September 29, in Lagos

In a picture posted on his X account, Showunmi prostrated and pleaded with Fayose to 'rescue' the PDP amid the party's lingering crisis

Legit.ng reports that Showunmi is looking to succeed Umar Damagum as the national chairman of the PDP

Ikeja, Lagos state - National chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, has appealed to a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose to join forces with him "to save our common patrimony".

In a social media post on Monday, September 30, Showunmi maintained that he has what it takes to lead the PDP.

The Ogun politician shared a video of him pleading with Fayose and another picture showing him prostrating for the former governor.

The meeting between the two southwest PDP chieftains happened on Sunday, September 29.

Showunmi wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) page:

"Yesterday, I visited H. E Former @GovAyoFayose, where I prostrated to him at his building site in Ikeja GRA to beg that we all come together to save our common patrimony.

"In the end, it will be clear that I have what it takes to lead this party, for I am committed to get (sic) everyone to take it easy with each other.

"We had deep-level conversations.

"I will do all I can that (sic) heaven will see that I tried. From 1998 to date, I challenge anyone who has been more committed.

"I will nevertheless act like David, who fasted while the child was sick but eat and drink when the child died. Only the deep can truly call through the deep.

"What I see sitting, your so-called leaders won't see it standing on a ladder. Enough said!"

Ayodele asks PDP to beware of extinction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the spiritual leader of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, lamented that the PDP was gradually dying.

Primate Ayodele explained that only PDP chieftains of the stature of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, could salvage the party.

