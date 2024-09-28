APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe has again lamented bitterly over the current economic hardship ravaging the country under Bola Tinubu's government

Igbokwe, a staunch supporter of President Tinubu's government expressed concern over the cost of living crisis, lamenting that a bag of rice now costs N100,000

A week after Igbokwe cried out over electricity tariff hike, the APC chieftain on Friday, September 27, concluded that those who will save Nigeria are not yet born

Joe Igbokwe, a staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) based in Lagos state, has alleged that those who will rescue Nigeria have not been born.

Igbokwe made this assertion while commenting on the food crisis, inflation and economic hardship.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Friday, September 27, Igbokwe lamented that a bag of rice now costs N100,000.

“With all the rice mills we have in Nigeria, my wife just told me that a bag of rice is now ₦100k plus. Without sounding immodest, I am constrained to say that the men and women that will rescue this country from self-inflicted pains and tears are not born yet,” he wrote.

As reportedly by Daily Trust, Igbokwe, who served under virtually every Lagos governor since 1999, has recently been critical of some policies of the Tinubu administration, marking a departure of what he stood for.

Two weeks ago, he lamented over the hike in electricity tariff, asking Tinubu to look into it.

The APC chieftain noted that if not reversed, the development will negatively impact businesses in Nigeria.

SaharaReporters also confirmed the development in its publication on Saturday, September 28.

Hardship: Nigerians react as Igbokwe lament

Legit.ng captured a few reactions from the comment section on Joe Igbokwe's Facebook:

Mahmud Tukura said:

"I hope your core band a progressives will not soon tag you as wailer ooo."

Idris Ahmad wrote:

"She should stop her 'fake life' and discover she doesn't need rice. In fact, why has she not grown rice by herself for herself?"

Andrew Obeya Adaudu said:

"You have finally joined our wailing club. Glad to know you have finally accepted that Tinubu no be am too. Welcome to our club, Nwokem."

Edidiong Umoren advised:

"Tell your wife to start growing rice in your backyard. Or she should consider wheat if rice is too expensive."

Edo guber: Igbokwe suggests PDP lost, taunts Obaseki

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Joe Igbokwe suggested that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the 2024 Edo state governorship election.

Igbokwe's insinuation comes amid an anxious wait for the Edo governorship election results.

In a post on his known Facebook page, Igbokwe, a former spokesperson of the APC in Lagos, posted a picture of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the INEC collation centre in Benin City in the wee hours of Sunday, September 22.

