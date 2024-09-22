Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - A popular chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has suggested that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the 2024 Edo state governorship election.

Igbokwe's insinuation comes amid an anxious wait for the Edo governorship election results.

A displeased Governor Godwin Obaseki visited INEC's office in Benin on Sunday morning, September 22. Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki

Legit.ng reports that many Nigerians are monitoring the latest on the Edo election.

In a post on his known Facebook page, Igbokwe, a former spokesperson of the APC in Lagos, posted a picture of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the INEC collation centre in Benin City in the wee hours of Sunday, September 22. Obaseki is a key chieftain of the PDP and a strong supporter of Asue Ighodalo, the PDP gubernatorial flagbearer in Edo state.

Recall the political atmosphere became tense Sunday morning, September 22, when Governor Obaseki was walked out of the premises of the INEC in Benin by the deputy inspector-general of police, DIG Frank Mba.

The incumbent Edo governor who had stormed INEC’s collation centre unannounced around 2 am, was walked out around 4:10 am.

Obaseki was there to protest alleged anomalies in the collation of results of some local government areas (LGAs) including his Oredo. He was, however, told that his presence was not needed there.

Reacting, Igbokwe wrote:

"The defeat was expected. You (referring to Obaseki) cannot work alone. You cannot live in isolation. No man is an Island. He (Obaseki) offended who is who in Edo. The humiliation his deputy (Philip Shaibu) went through is unbelievable in the history of Nigerian politics."

In another post, Igbokwe posted pictures of Senator Monday Okpebholo, the APC gubernatorial candidate in Edo, congratulating him.

He wrote:

"The man of the moment in Edo politics and leadership. Congratulations in advance."

Edo: APC's Okpebholo wins own polling unit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Okpebholo won his polling unit in Uwessan, Esan Central LGA of the state.

According to the result declared at the polling unit, Okpebholo garnered 102 votes to see off Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 1 vote respectively.

Editor's note: Views expressed by Joe Igbokwe are solely his opinion and do not represent Legit.ng's position. The electoral umpire, INEC, is yet to collate and declare a winner in the Edo state governorship election 2024.

