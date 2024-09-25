The APC has fired back at Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, describing him as a serial complainer while reacting to the Edo governorship election results

Felix Morka, the APC's spokesperson, said Obi never accepted the result of any election he lost or where his candidate was defeated

The APC maintained that Obi was never a candidate in the election and asked the PDP and the Labour Party to seek redress in court if not satisfied with the poll outcome

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Peter Obi, the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, as a serial complainer, adding that the former Anambra state governor never accepts the results of any election he or his candidate lost.

Felix Morka, the APC spokesperson, made the claim in an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday morning, September 25, regarding Obi's comment on the outcome of the Edo state governorship election, which was held on Saturday, September 21.

According to Morka, the APC did not have business with Peter Obi because he did not participate in the just-concluded governorship election.

APC to PDP, Labour Party: Go to court

The APC maintained that it is understandable that anyone who went into an election with the mindset of winning but lost would be deterred. It urged the aggrieved losers in the election to approach the court and register their grievances rather than do a media trial.

Recall that INEC declared Monday Okpebholo of the APC as the winner of the Edo state governorship election that took place on Saturday, September 21.

According to INEC, the APC candidate polled 291,667 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, came second with 247,274 votes. Meanwhile, Labour Party's Olumide Akpata emerged third with 22,763 votes.

However, the PDP and the Labour Party have rejected the election outcome, alleging electoral malpractice during the process. The two opposition parties have pointed accusing fingers at INEC and the APC.

Edo election: Akpabio speaks on meeting Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu will receive the Edo state governorship election results sheet from Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate.

Akpabio made this known after receiving the result sheet from the APC chairman in Edo, Jeret Tenebe, at the state capital, Benin.

This came following the declaration of Monday Okpebholo, the APC candidate, as the winner of the election by INEC on Sunday, September 22.

