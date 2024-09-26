A witness of the EFCC has testified to furtehr worsened the woes eagainst the former governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello

Jamilu Abdullahi, a BDC operator, on Thursday, narrated the financial transactions between him and the Kogi state government under Bello, before the Federal High Court, Abuja division

The rundown includes how the former governor Bello repeatedly paid the school fees of his three daughters in dollars through him and his companies

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, September 26, Jamilu Abdullahi, an Abuja-based Bureau de Change (BDC) operator and third prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Ali Bello, testified before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

EFCC's witness testifies against Yahaya Bello in court. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello, EFCC

Source: Facebook

How Bello paid his daughter's school fees in dollars

The EFCC confirmed this in a post shared on its website, Facebook page on Thursday.

According to the post, Abdullahi detailed the financial transactions involving the Kogi state government under former governor Yahaya Bello.

He recounted how former Governor Bello made multiple payments in dollars through his companies to cover the school fees of his three daughters.

Ali Bello, the current Chief of Staff to Kogi state governor, Usman Ododo, is the nephew of Yahaya Bello.

He is facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 18-count charges of money laundering and misappropriation to the tune of over N3 billion, alongside Abba Daudu, Yakubu Adabenege, and Iyada Sadat.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, Abdullahi revealed that on one occasion, Abba Daudu, the second defendant, brought $300,000 in cash for the payment of school fees for Yahaya Bello’s daughters.

“Abba Daudu called me about a transaction. Despite it being a weekend, I went to my office, and three individuals arrived. Two came inside while one stayed in the car. A friend of Daudu, carrying a black leather bag containing $300,000, introduced himself as a business partner and handed me the money,” Abdullahi testified.

He explained that he was unable to count the cash immediately due to a power outage, so he secured it in his office safe.

According to Abdullahi, the sum was later confirmed, and four receipts, each for $75,000, were issued.

These payments covered Yahaya Bello’s daughter, Naima Ohunene Bello, for her school fees at the American International School (AIS).

Abdullahi also detailed other transactions, including a $42,170 payment made through Aleshua Solutions Services for Naima Ohunene Bello and a $78,160 payment for another daughter, Fatima Oziohu Bello.

The beneficiary school, he told the court, was American International School (AIS).

Read more about Yahaya Bello here:

Yahaya Bello drags EFCC to Supreme Court

Legit.ng earlier reported that there seems to be no end to the legal drama between Yahaya Bello and the EFCC.

In an attempt to free himself from the EFCC wanted list, Bello has taken the anti-graft agency to the Supreme Court.

Bello's lawyer, A. M. Adoyi made this known at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, September 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng