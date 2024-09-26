Global site navigation

Full List of Fresh Allegations Against Yahaya Bello and 2 Others
Nigeria

Full List of Fresh Allegations Against Yahaya Bello and 2 Others

by  Adekunle Dada
  • The immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, and two others, Abdulsalami Hudu, and Umar Oricha have been charged with fresh allegations
  • The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has earlier declared Bello wanted over alleged N80.2 billion fraud
  • The fresh allegations against Bello and the two others include several properties in Abuja and wired money to accounts in the USA.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has filed fresh allegations against the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, and two others.

The other persons charged with Bello in the alleged criminal breach of trust to the tune of N110,446,470,089 are Abdulsalami Hudu and Umar Oricha.

Full List of fresh allegations against Yahaya Bello and 2 others
As reported by Thecable, the fresh allegations are contained on the charge sheet filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, September 25.

List of fresh allegations against Yahaya Bello

  • 2023

N950M

Property At No 35 Danube Street,

Maitama District, Abuja

  • 2022

N170M

Property at Block D Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja

  • 2021

N100M

Property at No 1160 Cadastral Zone CO3, Gwarimpa I District, Abuja

  • 2018

N100M

Property at No, 1773 Guzape District, Abuja

  • 2020

N920M

Property at No 2 Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja

  • 2020

N100M

Property at No A02/176 Block 488B, Lome Street, Wuse 1, Abuja

  • 2020

N66M

Property at No 739 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja

  • 2022

5.7M

Dirhams property located at Hotel Apartment Community, Dubai

  • 2020

N550M

Property at No 1 Ikogosi Spring Close, Maitama District, Abuja

  • 2016

N60M

Property at Block 18 (337) Flat B Gwelo Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja

  • 2021

N650M

Property at No. 2 Durban Street, Abuja

  • 2017

N310M

to renovate the property at No 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja

  • 2021

wired

$570K to account No. 4266644272 at TD Bank, USA

  • 2021

wired

$556K to account No.

4266644272 domiciled with TD Bank USA

Yahaya Bello drags EFCC to Supreme Court

Legit.ng earlier reported that there seems to be no end to the legal drama between Bello and the EFCC.

In an attempt to free himself from the EFCC wanted list, Bello has taken the anti-graft agency to the Supreme Court.

Bello's lawyer, A. M. Adoyi made this known at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, September 25.

