The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) clarified that the viral video of currency spraying on October 24, 2024, in Kano did not occur at the wedding of Senator Danjuma Goje’s daughter

The EFCC has invited the groom, Ibrahim Mohammad, and others involved in the Naira abuse to its headquarters for questioning

The commission reiterated its commitment to enforcing currency regulations and acting on verified facts

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to widespread allegations that the Nigerian currency, Naira, was sprayed in violation of financial regulations at the wedding of Senator Danjuma Goje’s daughter.

The controversy began with a viral video of currency spraying at a wedding ceremony in Kano on October 24, 2024.

EFCC denies allegation of naira abuse at senator Goje's daughter's wedding Photo credit: @Rasheethe/@officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Public outrage quickly followed, with many people, including a prominent national newspaper, attributing the Naira abuse to the wedding of Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje.

In response to the accusations, the EFCC investigated the video to determine the true source of the incident.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement signed by its Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Monday, November 11, clarified that while such abuse did occur, it was at a different wedding altogether, involving Amina Babagana Zannah and her Nigerien husband.

The agency said:

“The Commission swiftly analyzed the video and found that the alleged naira abuse indeed occurred but not at Senator Goje’s daughter’s wedding.

“It actually took place at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah, daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna, popularly known as Hafsat Gold Nigeria.”

The EFCC identified the key figures involved in the wedding party, noting that Amina’s mother, Hafsat Gold, is the CEO of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise, with offices in Abuja, Kano, and Dubai.

Hafsat Gold confirmed the events captured in the video, explaining that the currency spraying involved guests from the groom’s family, who traveled from Niger Republic.

EFCC takes next steps to address naira abuse

In light of this clarification, the agency formally invited Ibrahim Mohammad, the groom, to appear at the EFCC national headquarters in Abuja.

EFCC disclosed that it would also investigate all those involved in the spraying of the Naira notes to ensure compliance with Nigeria’s currency regulations.

“While the EFCC appreciates the public awareness raised by its anti-currency abuse campaign, it will only act based on verified facts,” Oyewale said.

