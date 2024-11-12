EFCC Breaks Silence on Alleged Naira Abuse at Senator Goje’s Daughter's Wedding, Speaks on Next Step
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) clarified that the viral video of currency spraying on October 24, 2024, in Kano did not occur at the wedding of Senator Danjuma Goje’s daughter
- The EFCC has invited the groom, Ibrahim Mohammad, and others involved in the Naira abuse to its headquarters for questioning
- The commission reiterated its commitment to enforcing currency regulations and acting on verified facts
FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to widespread allegations that the Nigerian currency, Naira, was sprayed in violation of financial regulations at the wedding of Senator Danjuma Goje’s daughter.
The controversy began with a viral video of currency spraying at a wedding ceremony in Kano on October 24, 2024.
Public outrage quickly followed, with many people, including a prominent national newspaper, attributing the Naira abuse to the wedding of Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje.
In response to the accusations, the EFCC investigated the video to determine the true source of the incident.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The anti-graft agency, in a statement signed by its Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Monday, November 11, clarified that while such abuse did occur, it was at a different wedding altogether, involving Amina Babagana Zannah and her Nigerien husband.
The agency said:
“The Commission swiftly analyzed the video and found that the alleged naira abuse indeed occurred but not at Senator Goje’s daughter’s wedding.
“It actually took place at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah, daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna, popularly known as Hafsat Gold Nigeria.”
The EFCC identified the key figures involved in the wedding party, noting that Amina’s mother, Hafsat Gold, is the CEO of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise, with offices in Abuja, Kano, and Dubai.
Hafsat Gold confirmed the events captured in the video, explaining that the currency spraying involved guests from the groom’s family, who traveled from Niger Republic.
Hardship: Remi Tinubu breaks silence on organising national prayer, “An act that must be done willingly”
EFCC takes next steps to address naira abuse
In light of this clarification, the agency formally invited Ibrahim Mohammad, the groom, to appear at the EFCC national headquarters in Abuja.
EFCC disclosed that it would also investigate all those involved in the spraying of the Naira notes to ensure compliance with Nigeria’s currency regulations.
“While the EFCC appreciates the public awareness raised by its anti-currency abuse campaign, it will only act based on verified facts,” Oyewale said.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944