President Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and healing among all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria

Tinubu made this commitment in a special message commemorating the 2024 Ogoni Martyrs Remembrance Day

The president declared that he stands in solidarity with the National Youth Council of Ogoni People all Ogoni citizens to honour Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogoni martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the Ogoni nation’s interests

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has honoured activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni martyrs.

This year’s observance with the theme “After price, comes prise,” seeks to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the Ogoni cause while calling for a brighter, more unified future for all Nigerians.

In a statement released on Monday, November 11, 2024, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Tinubu assured that his government will address the historical grievances.

As reported by Channels TV, the administration of a former Head of State late Sani Abacha executed Saro-Wiwa, and other activists in 1995 after they were accused of murder.

Others were Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine.

But on Monday, President Tinubu promised to build a united nation and sustainable development for all communities, particularly those in the Niger Delta.

The statement read:

“The President reaffirmed that his administration will actively address historical grievances and work towards building a united and prosperous nation for future generations. This vision will be realised through constructive engagement and mutual respect.

“We honour their memory by recognising the sacrifices made and pledging to strive for a future characterised by peace, justice, and sustainable development for all communities, particularly those in the Niger Delta.”

Tinubu honours Shoyinka, Achebe

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has renamed the M18 road infrastructure in the Guzape District of Abuja after renowned novelist Chinua Achebe.

The president announced the development during the commissioning of the Road in Abuja on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

This came days after President Tinubu renamed the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) in Abuja after the Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

