President Bola Tinubu has been issued a 14-day strike ultimatum by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

ASUU Chairman Emmanuel Osodeke announced the development as the union's resolution over lingering issues arising from 2009

The union also demanded renegotiation of the FGN/ASUU Agreement based on the Nimi Briggs Committee's Draft Agreement of 2021 and many other issues listed

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a 14-day strike warning to President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, urging the resolution of lingering issues dating back to 2009.

ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke emphasized concluding the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement based on the Nimi Briggs Committee's Draft Agreement of 2021.

ASUU issues another strike notice to federal government Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The union demands the release of withheld salaries due to the 2022 strike action and payment of unpaid salaries for staff on sabbatical, part-time, and adjunct appointments affected by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. Additionally, ASUU seeks funding to revitalise public universities and pay earned academic allowances.

According to Channels TV, ASUU also raised concerns about university governance, including implementing reports of visitation panels, reversing the illegal dissolution of governing councils, and adopting the University Transparency and Accountability Solution. The union expressed frustration with the government's lack of commitment and delay tactics.

When is ASUU going on strike?

The 14-day ultimatum begins on Monday, September 23, 2024, during which ASUU expects concrete actions from the government. Failure to address these issues may lead to an industrial strike, for which the union should not be held responsible.

ASUU's demands align with its ongoing advocacy for improved funding, governance, and working conditions in Nigerian public universities. This strike warning follows previous industrial actions, including the 2022 strike.

The statement reads in part:

“In view of the foregoing, ASUU resolves to give the Nigerian Government another 14 days, in addition to the earlier 21 days, beginning from Monday, September 23, 2024, during which all the lingering issues must have been concretely addressed."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng