Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has accused the EFCC of attempting to humiliate him over allegations of N80.2 billion money laundering

Bello’s media office urged President Tinubu to intervene and investigate the EFCC’s motives

Despite voluntarily presenting himself to the EFCC, Bello alleges excessive force was later used in an attempt to arrest him

The Yahaya Bello on Wednesday, September 25, issued a passionate appeal to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to intervene in the ongoing confrontation between the former Kogi State governor and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Yahaya Bello, who the EFCC wants on allegations of money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation amounting to N80.2 billion, has accused the anti-graft agency of attempting to humiliate him.

Former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, asks President Tinubu to intervene in money laundering court case. Photo credit: Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Yahaya Bello

The EFCC had asked Bello to comply with a court order and appear before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Bello seeks presidential intervention

In a statement signed by the Director of the Yahaya Bello Media Office, Ohiare Michael, the former governor called on President Tinubu to investigate the motives behind the EFCC’s actions, alleging that the agency has ulterior motives, Channels Television reported.

He said:

“We call on Mr. President to please order a thorough investigation into the EFCC-former Governor Yahaya Bello face-off since inception, with a view to unravelling the real motives of the persecutors."

Bello raises alarm of possible inspiration by EFCC

Bello’s camp believes the anti-graft agency is driven by desperation to damage the former governor’s reputation.

Michael expressed gratitude to the Kogi State House of Assembly for supporting Bello, adding that many Nigerians had started to see through what he termed the EFCC’s “desperation” to disgrace the former governor.

Ohiare Michael further maintained that the charges against Bello are politically motivated and claimed that the former governor is innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law, The Punch reported.

He said:

“But the EFCC must enlighten itself on the fact that former Governor Yahaya Bello remains innocent of the trumped-up charges against him until proven guilty by a competent court of jurisdiction."

Court adjourns suit against Yahaya Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has postponed the hearing of the case involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State.

The new set date for the adjournment is until October 30, 2024.

