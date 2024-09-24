JUST IN: APC Reacts as Top Observer Group Says Results of Edo Governorship Election Was Manipulated
- Yiaga Africa had picked holes in the outcome of the Edo state governorship election conducted on Saturday, September 21, 2024
- The prominent observer group asserted that the election failed the electoral integrity test
- 24 hours after Yiaga Africa's censure, the ruling APC fired back and rubbished the group's work
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
Benin City, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said a prominent civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, is 'jostling for headline attention' for saying the results of the Edo governorship election 2024 were manipulated.
In a statement on Tuesday evening, September 24, signed by Felix Morka, its official spokesperson, the ruling APC insisted that "the election's outcome is an unequivocal rejection of the Godwin Obaseki administration's bad governance".
The APC said the people of Edo have spoken "loud and clear" by electing Monday Okpebholo as their next governor.
The APC's statement partly reads:
"Yiaga Africa is not, and must desist from constituting itself into, a parallel agency for the declaration of election result.
"Alleging that results were manipulated without hard facts and figures but based on some statistical guesswork is a clear disservice to the electoral process."
Furthermore, the APC stated that Yiaga Africa's report "is a travesty, replete with methodological flaws, politicised observations, inconsistencies, inaccuracies, and called its credibility into question."
The party concluded by asserting that any dispute regarding the election should be submitted to the courts.
Read more on Edo election 2024:
- EFCC makes arrests during Edo election, video trends
- Edo APC strongman, Oshiomhole casts vote in governorship election
- Edo governorship election 2024: APC, PDP share concerns
- Edo 2024 update: Why 2027 election may not happen, Secondus explains
Obaseki fumes as INEC announces APC winner
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Obaseki of Edo appealed to residents to remain calm after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the state's 2024 governorship election.
Obaseki, whose preferred candidate, Asue Ighodalo, lost, insisted that the election was marred with disregard for processes and the rule of law.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.