Yiaga Africa had picked holes in the outcome of the Edo state governorship election conducted on Saturday, September 21, 2024

The prominent observer group asserted that the election failed the electoral integrity test

24 hours after Yiaga Africa's censure, the ruling APC fired back and rubbished the group's work

Benin City, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said a prominent civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, is 'jostling for headline attention' for saying the results of the Edo governorship election 2024 were manipulated.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, September 24, signed by Felix Morka, its official spokesperson, the ruling APC insisted that "the election's outcome is an unequivocal rejection of the Godwin Obaseki administration's bad governance".

Yiaga Africa had faulted the Edo state governorship election 2024.

The APC said the people of Edo have spoken "loud and clear" by electing Monday Okpebholo as their next governor.

The APC's statement partly reads:

"Yiaga Africa is not, and must desist from constituting itself into, a parallel agency for the declaration of election result.

"Alleging that results were manipulated without hard facts and figures but based on some statistical guesswork is a clear disservice to the electoral process."

Furthermore, the APC stated that Yiaga Africa's report "is a travesty, replete with methodological flaws, politicised observations, inconsistencies, inaccuracies, and called its credibility into question."

The party concluded by asserting that any dispute regarding the election should be submitted to the courts.

