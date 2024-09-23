Borno state governor Babagana Zulum has appointed operatives of the EFCC, ICPC and DSS into a committee to distribute relief fund

The governor inaugurated the committee on Monday, September 23, and emphasised the need for transparency and accountability

Governor Zulum also confirmed the receipt of N4.4 billion in donations to support victims of the recent flooding in the state

Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno state, has appointed representatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Service (DSS), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other organizations.

The governor appointed representatives of the security and anti-graft agencies as members of the committee saddled with the responsibilities of disbursing the relief funds and items donated to the victims of a recent flood disaster in the state.

The committee was chaired and co-chaired by Baba Gujubawu, Governor Zulum's special adviser on monitoring/evaluation, and Ibrahim Umara, a professor from the University of Maiduguri.

Maiduguri flood: Zulum confirms receipt of N4.4bn

Also, Governor Zulum announced that the state's relief account has received N4.4 billion in donations to support victims of the recent flooding. This devastating flood, which occurred on September 10, destroyed homes, infrastructure, and agricultural lands, displacing thousands of families across the state.

While inaugurating the 35-member disbursement committee for the relief packages at the Government House in Maiduguri on Monday, September 23, Zulum emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the distribution of the funds.

He urged the committee members to ensure every naira allocated for relief reaches those suffering and directed that 100 per cent of the donations be disbursed to the flood victims.

The governor also disclosed that the state government has established a dedicated account to support the ongoing relief efforts. As of Sunday, the total amount pledged stood at N13.2 billion, with N4.441 billion already received.

Atiku makes N100m donation to Borno victims

Legit.ng earlier reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar has donated N100 million to assist victims of the devastating floods in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The flood, caused by the overflow of the Alau Dam, has submerged Maiduguri and affected over 23,000 households.

During his visit to Borno, Atiku met with Governor Babagana Zulum, who praised the donation, while Atiku’s media adviser called on his associates to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts.

