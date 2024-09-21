Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, visited Maiduguri to show support for the people of Borno state after devastating floods

The youth enthusiast donated over N500 million, food items, and essential supplies, including medicine and mosquito nets, on behalf of himself, his friends, and associates

Seyi emphasised the need for collective support and action, echoing his father's call for private sector involvement, and promised continued intervention until the state recovers

Maiduguri, Benue state - Youth enthusiast and son of Nigeria's president, Seyi Tinubu, on Friday, September 20, sympathised with the people of Borno state over the devastating flood that ravaged Maiduguri, donating over N500 million on behalf of his friends and associates.

Legit.ng gathers that Seyi, accompanied by his brother, friends, and associates, met with Governor Babagana Zulum and other dignitaries at the state government house.

Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigeria's president, visited Borno to sympathise with flood victims in Maiduguri.

He praised the resilience of the Borno people and expressed optimism that the state will overcome its current challenges.

“We are here today, not just as representatives of our family but as members of a collective effort of young Nigerians to bring hope and relief to those who need it most. This is a moment for solidarity, compassion, and immediate action," he said.

Maiduguri flood: Other things Seyi Tinubu donated

Seyi Tinubu's donation also included food items, such as cartons each of spaghetti, tomato paste, groundnut oil, and Salt, bags each of flour, rice, maise, and Maggie, thousands of loaves of bread, and other staples.

Also donated to the state were 10,000 mosquito nets, blankets, mattresses, kettles, wrappers, buckets, mats, sanitary pads, and wash kits. The donations include critical supplies covering prescriptions for almost 50,000 children and adults, including antimalarials, antihypertensives, antiparasitics, anti-diabetics, analgesics, and antibiotics.

He emphasised the need for collective support and action, echoing his father, President Bola Tinubu's earlier call for private sector involvement.

The youth enthusiast assured that the intervention would continue until the state recovers.

His words:

“When my dad, President Bola Tinubu, visited Maiduguri earlier this week, he spoke about the urgent need for the private sector and individuals alike to step up in support of the communities affected. Inspired by his call, my wife Layal and I, through the Noella Foundation, my brother Yinka, our friends, and numerous private sector partners have joined hands to respond swiftly to the needs of those displaced by this tragedy.”

Maiduguri flood: Reaction trails Seyi Tinubu's donation

Transport expert Chidi and aviator Isaac Balami praised Seyi's philanthropic efforts, describing him as a young man with empathy and love for his country.

Maiduguri flood donations hit N17bn, Obasanjo speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Borno state government has received over N17bn in donations from various quarters following the flood that killed at least 30 and displaced over a million in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo described the disaster as unfortunate in a sympathy message to the Borno state governor, Prof. Zulum.

Obasanjo commended the government for its swift and courageous response to the situation.

