The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata, lamented voter apathy and widespread vote-buying during the Edo state governorship election

Akpata alleged that what took place on Saturday, September 21 was not an election but transactions

According to Akpata, widespread vote-buying was enabled by both those who abstained from voting and those who willingly sold their votes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Benin City, Edo state - The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata, has expressed shock over widespread vote-buying at the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

Legit.ng recalls that All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Monday Okpebholo was declared winner as he garnered 291,267 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 247,374 votes, while Akpata received 22,761 votes.

Akpata said it was shocking that electorate willing sold their votes. Photo credit: Olumide Akpata

Source: Facebook

Akpata lamented at the willingness at which electorates sold their votes to politicians because of the current economic hardship.

As reported by The Punch, the lawyer-turned-politician said what took place was not an election but a transaction.

He said the act which was antithetical to democratic norms was carried out by the two dominant parties.

The former NBA President stated this while addressing newsmen at a press conference in Benin City on Monday, September 23.

According to Akpata, vote-buying was enabled by both those who chose to abstain and those who participated and willingly sold their votes.

“Let us be clear, what transpired on 21 September 2024 was not an election but a transaction. It is shocking that the electorate were willing to sell their votes.

"This was also enabled by those who chose to stay away, making it easier for the two dominant parties to afford a significant majority of the few votes available, and by those who came out and willingly sold their votes."

Why Labour Party lost Edo governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kelly Ogbalo, the chairman of the Labour Party in Edo state, alleged that the governorship election was marred by serious irregularities.

Ogbalo spoke after APC's Okpebholo was declared the winner of the poll, defeating PDP's candidate Asue Ighodalo and LP's Olumide Akpata.

The LP chairman also spoke about the party heading to court over claims of vote-buying and Akpata's heavy defeat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng