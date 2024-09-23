Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - A past video has emerged online showing the Oba of Benin, Oba N’Edo Uku Apolokpolo, Eheneden Erediauwa, Ewuare II, advising the outgoing governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki.

Legit.ng had reported how Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Obaseki's anointed candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in the Edo state governorship election 2024.

Okpebholo, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Professor Faruk Kuta, polled 291,667 to beat Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 247,274.

However, the PDP and Obaseki insisted that Ighodalo won.

In an old video seen by Legit.ng on Monday, September 23, Oba of Benin said:

“It would be good for you (Obaseki) to look beyond your office because you are not going to be there all the time. It is good to look beyond.

“See the elder statement there now, Chief Odigie Oyegun, he was a governor, he is not there any more now.

“Look beyond, look at the bigger picture. Look at one day when you sit and you are no longer governor and everybody can still give you respect, more respect even.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Obaseki appealed to residents to remain calm after INEC announced APC's Okpebholo as the winner of the state's 2024 governorship election.

Obaseki insisted that the election was marred with disregard for processes and the rule of law and hinted that the PDP would seek legal redress.

