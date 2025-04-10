A beautiful Nigerian corps member has shared her excitement on social media after starting her thrift business

According to the hardworking and determined lady, she started the business with the N77,000 she was paid by NYSC

The new entrepreneur posted a video of herself washing the thrift wears and appealed to people to patronise her business

A young lady's determination to succeed has inspired many on social media, as she shared her journey of starting a new business venture.

The lady, who recently began her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program, took to social media to share her excitement about launching her thrift store.

Corps member shows off okrika clothes she bought with N77k allawee Photo credit: @prominentkiddiesthrift/TikTok.

Lady starts okrika business with N77,000 allawee

The budding entrepreneur, known on TikTok as @prominentkiddiesthrift, posted a video showing her initial steps in setting up her business.

In the clip, she was seen washing the thrift items, appealing to potential customers to support her venture.

She captioned it:

"POV: You decided to stop procrastinating and decided to start small with your N77k allawee. Way Maker, pls make a way for me. I have decided to start. Pls support my brand, we are launching tomorrow."

Corps member washes okrika clothes she bought with allawee Photo credit: @prominentkiddiesthrift/TikTok.

The video sparked reactions from viewers, with some offering words of encouragement and others providing advice on how to run the business.

Some viewers suggested that washing the thrift items before selling them might not be necessary, given that customers are aware that they are purchasing second-hand products.

The entrepreneur's journey began with an investment of N77,000, which she received as a stipend from her NYSC program.

She expressed her hopes for success and appealed for support from potential customers.

Reactions as NYSC member starts okrika business

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Happiness said:

"Someone should buy for me even though is one I'm almost due and I haven't got anything for my baby."

@Bi_CLASSIC WEARS stated:

"Pls don’t wash thrift you are devaluing it. Only wash on request or if you notice a stain."

@Favourite _uzoma wrote:

"More sell but they don’t wash thrift wear with Omo instead use soap."

@Kiddies thrift in Ibadan said:

"You get strength ohh. Plss just iron if needed. To get a good picture. Customer will wash themselves. And yall should use bar soap not detergent. Massive sales."

@zahankids_island wrote:

"Washing it is not really necessary but if you want to do that to make yours different use bar soap like premier or viva bar soap, these two soap make clothes color more bright and clean."

@Thriftbyzara said:

"Weldone sugar! I started the same way too God help you but just iron it and don’t wash it."

@The Chic Stylist wrote:

"I started my fashion business with 33k even bought my first machine. God is doing things behind the scene for me."

@AESTHETIC FRAMES/GIFTS IN JOS said:

"May God bless your business and may you not have even a second regret of starting this business. May it grow beyond your imagination."

@Adunnii_mi said:

"Don't give up, just stay consistent, positive and be prayerful my first money I took to balogun market was 61000 a friend borrowed me which I returned, the most important thing os start something."

@Chioma wrote:

"All of you just dey shout don’t wash it, she is trying to present her brand how she wants it to be, if she wash and iron it looks more presentable clean and attractive, no be bend down select level."

@debola_thriftworld added:

"Welldone cleanliness ,thriftwears are meant to be washed before wearing especially this that is baby thrift , their skin react to it easily. Goods sales."

@Rahma_spicy added:

"Next time, wash with a bar soap or don't wash at all, just iron and if you must wash, get a nice perfume oil to add into the water you use for the final rinse."

Watch the video here:

Corps member makes N650k in camp

