A graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) celebrated as she bagged a first-class degree from the university.

The young, beautiful lady emerged as the overall best graduating student in the school for her set

Many who came across the post congratulated the young lady as she shared her cumulative grade point average (CGPA)

A biochemistry graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), Isioma Sybil, celebrated her successful graduation from the school.

The pretty lady bagged a first-class and emerged as the overall best student in the school.

In a TikTok post by @isioma.sybil, the intelligent lady shared a convocation picture and listed his achievements.

LASU best-graduating student shares her achievements

The pretty lady shared her achievements as she unveiled her cumulative grade point average.

She graduated with a CGPA of 4.93, bagging accolades from netizens.

Isioma wrote:

“OVERALL BEST GRADUATING STUDENT. Reintroducing myself. I am Isioma Sybil. BSc. Biochemistry First Class Honors CGPA: 4.93. Best Graduating Student, Department of Biochemistry. Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Science. Overall Best Graduating Student , Lagos State University.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail LASU graduate’s post

Mr_Bunday said:

"Congratulations dear … I am proud of you, Bunday tutorial is proud of you, faculty of science is proud of you."

@meerah said:

"How come? This school wey 100l hard for me like this."

@CuppyTee said:

"4.93 biochemistry…I’m over over over proud of you stranger."

Ayo said:

"Same biochemistry wey I study? congratulations girl."

@Shindhara said:

"Omo congratulations ! indeed it’s not easy o. Nah me know Wetin I dey face for that department. omo people sabi book for this life o. Congratulations once again."

@Stephen David said:

"Hearty congratulations, @Isioma Sybil .. you've set a really high bar. We're so proud of your achievement, Sybil. Higher up you goooooo!!!!!"

@Stephanie said:

"This same biochemistry I studied Omo girl big congrats to you my love."

@Tabitha said:

"We're LASU, we're great. Congratulations and more wins. I tap into this oh lord."

@wën-dy said:

"Omor. The fact that you’re beautiful. Congratulations ma."

@venysmart beauty said:

"Congratulations. It takes through a lot of resilience, discipline,smart,dedicated time and hardwork and to all those that supported you behind the scene they make it easy as a lasuite not easy."

Source: Legit.ng