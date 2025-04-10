A Chelsea midfielder has landed in trouble after police seized his car near the club’s training ground at Cobham

The player was said to have been driving his £160,000 Audi RSQ8 without a valid licence when he was pulled over

The player widely considered to be Chelsea’s best player this season faces a points deduction, fine or driving ban

A Chelsea player has landed in trouble after police seized his car around the club's training ground at Cobham Surrey for driving without a valid licence.

Chelsea travelled to Poland to face Legia Warsaw in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal, but one of their players left trouble at home.

Moises Caicedo is under investigation for illegal driving in the UK. Photo by Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

The UEFA Europa Conference League is the Blues' only chance of silverware this season, and they are widely considered to be the overwhelming favourites.

If they win, Chelsea will become the first club to have won all three UEFA club competitions, having won the Champions League and Europa League twice each.

Police seized Moises Caicedo’s car

According to Sun UK, police have seized Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo’s car after he was caught driving without a valid licence.

The Ecuadorian midfielder was pulled over close to the club's training facilities at Cobham Surrey on Friday, April 4, 2025, as he was heading home after training.

Further checks are reportedly ongoing to determine if the British record signing has valid insurance. He faces a court summons for driving illegally in the UK and could attract a points penalty, a heavy fine, or a driving ban.

The UK law allows individuals with international driving licence to drive in the UK for 12 months, but must reapply in Britain and pass the mandatory tests afterwards.

It was not the first time a Chelsea player had been caught in a driving offence. Caicedo's midfield partner and £106 million star Enzo Fernandez fell short of the law last year.

According to BBC Sport, Fernandez was banned for six months and fined £ 3,020 after committing two driving offences in West Wales. First, he failed to identify the driver that drove his Porsche Cayenne through the red light and was also caught speeding a month later.

Police seized Moises Caicedo's car after leaving Chelsea training ground last Friday. Photo by Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

Both midfielders came to Chelsea from Benfica and Brighton for big fees and have been under scrutiny over their performances, which did not justify their price tags.

This season has been different as both South American midfielders have stepped up for Enzo Maresca's side, with Caicedo being pushed by fans as the player of the season.

Both have captained the club this season, with Fernandez taking responsibility in the absence of permanent captain Reece James, who has struggled with injuries.

Fernandez helped Chelsea beat Tottenham

Legit.ng reported that Fernandez helped Chelsea beat Tottenham after his goal was enough for the Blues to secure maximum three points against their rivals at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine has added attacking contributions to his game this season and has scored six goals and provided a further nine assists in all competitions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng