The PDP has expressed concern over the Edo governorship election results collated from 16 LGAs in the state

The Edo state PDP formally petitioned INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Sunday, alleging “massive irregularities” in the results from the 16 LGAs

The Edo PDP Chairman Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, in a statement, specifically noted that the electoral officers inflated APC votes and unjustly deducted PDP votes

The Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has petitioned the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over alleged “massive irregularities” in the results from 16 local government areas already collated.

Edo election: PDP alleges "massive irregularities"

Chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, made the demand in a protest letter addressed to the INEC chairman.

The letter was titled: “Protest against manufactured vote entries and unjust deduction of PDP votes in the collation of results of Edo State governorship election.”

As reported by PM News, he alleged that the electoral officers appointed by INEC for the election “made entries that are totally different from the actual results as uploaded on the INEC IREV, thereby unjustly inflating votes in favour of the APC and deducting the votes of the PDP.”

Aziegbemi cited discrepancies in the votes recorded for his party in local government areas where the APC won with wide margins.

“A simple collation of all the votes recorded in the polling unit [Akoko-Edo] results uploaded on the IREV shows that the APC obtained 25,010 votes while 34,847 votes was recorded in the EC8C declared by the LGA Returning Officer.

“While for the PDP, a collation of the votes from the results uploaded on the IREV is 18,620 but 15,865 was returned on the EC8C declared by the LGA Returning Officer.

“It would interest you that in Ward 9 Akoko Edo LGA, from the 36 Polling Unit results uploaded on the IREV, the total votes obtained by APC is 2,350 while 9104 was entered into the EC8B result for APC. The total votes for PDP is 1359 while 633 was entered in the EC8B.

“Also, in Ward 6 Akoko Edo LGA, were elections did not hold in Ward 6 Units 12, 17, 15, 18, 14 and 16, results were returned for the said polling units in the Ward Result sheet (EC8B),” Aziegbemi said.

