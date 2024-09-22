The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, has taken the lead in the Edo State governorship election.

Okpebholo has 48,000 more votes than his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo, of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

INEC declares results 16 LGAs in Edo

Of the 16 local government area results declared so far at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Centre in Benin City on Sunday, Okpebholo, who represents Edo Central in the Senate, has won 10. He has 244, 549 votes as against Ighodalo’s 195, 954.

Please note that only INEC declares the winner, and they have yet to do so.

With the results so far, the APC has won 10 of the 16 local governments announced by INEC.

EdoDecide2024: APC, PDP, LP's fates emerge as INEC collates results from 16 of 18 LGAs.

The Edo governorship election has been considered a three-horse race, with Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Labour Party Olumide Akpata at the centre stage.

PDP distances itself from peace accord

While all the parties signed the peace accord, a political ritual during an election in Nigeria, the PDP and its candidate declined to sign the peace accord, alleging that some of its members were being arrested unjustly.

However, the failure of the PDP and Ighodalo to sign the peace accord has raised some tension in the state, with some residents saying they would not come out to vote on that day.

