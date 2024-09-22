The APC has condemned Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State for allegedly announcing the results of the 2024 Edo State Gubernatorial Election

Benin, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly condemned Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State for allegedly announcing the results of the 2024 Edo State Gubernatorial Election.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 22, 2024, APC's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described Governor Fintiri's actions as "irresponsible" and a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

The statement recalled that Governor Fintiri, alongside a group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, reportedly held a press conference where he announced the purported results of the election, which was held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Leadership reported.

This incident follows another controversial episode where Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki allegedly entered INEC's premises in Benin City overnight, only to withdraw after protests by APC leaders.

APC: Fintiri had no legal authority

The APC criticized this move as an "act of executive brigandage," stating that Fintiri had no legal authority to announce or collate election results.

Morka emphasized that the responsibility for conducting, collating, and announcing election results lies solely with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as mandated by the Electoral Act, 2022, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Calculated effort to cause disruption, unrest, APC alleges

The APC expressed concerns that Governor Fintiri's actions were calculated to incite unrest in Edo State and disrupt the peaceful conclusion of the electoral process, The Punch reported.

The party called on law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant and maintain order in the state.

APC calls for rejection of Fintiri's announcement

The APC urged the Edo electorate and the general public to disregard the results announced by Governor Fintiri, labeling them as "bogus, fake, and contrived."

The party reiterated that only INEC has the legal authority to declare the official results of the Edo State Gubernatorial Election.

