A sociopolitical group, Coalition of Igbo Youths (CIY), has condemned the call by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign organization for the arrest of the Senior Pastor of Dunamis Church, Paul Enenche.

Dele Alake, a spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, and a civil society group, Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), had, in a statement, called for the arrest of Enenche over alleged inciting comments on the 2023 general elections.

However, addressing a world conference on Tuesday, February 28, in Enugu, the national president of the Coalition of Igbo Youths, Comr. Ugochukwu Ahamefuna said the call for Enenche's arrest was an 'utter disgust'.

Ahamefuna said Enenche had not said anything to warrant an arrest and urged the federal government and security agents to ignore the call.

The statement reads:

"It's with utter disgust and dismay that Coalition Of Igbo Youths (CIY) receives the news of a call by the APC presidential campaign organization for arrest of Senior Pastor of Dunamis Church, Dr Paul Enenche, over concerns he raised about attempts by some persons to derail and thwart the ongoing electoral process.

"Paul Enenche is known to be a fearless and upright man who always stands for what is right and speaks to power at all times without fear or favour.

"CIY observes that the concern raised by Pastor Enenche is very much in order as seen in the walkout staged by opposition parties from the national collation centre, Abuja, over suspected fraudulent activities by INEC.

"CIY warns APC presidential campaign organization to desist from further harassment of Dr Enenche and face their election which they are bent on stealing, against the wish of the generality of Nigerians who want a New Nigeria.

"CIY stands with Paul Enenche and will resist any attempt by anybody to arrest him. He has been speaking for the masses and won't be gaged at this time when his voice is needed most.

"APC and its agents of darkness should leave the revered clergyman alone, he's not responsible for their rejection by Nigerians."

On the presidential election, Ugochukwu said the group would make known its position in the days to come. He urged INEC to do what's right, no matter the pressure from agents of darkness to bend the will of the people.

