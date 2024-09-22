The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a comfortable lead in the ongoing Edo State elections, based on results from 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs)

On September 22, 2024, the All Progressives Congress (APC) took to X to provide an update on the ongoing Edo State elections.

The party's post, tagged "NATIONAL SITUATION ROOM - DAY 2 #EdoDecides24," highlighted their monitoring efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) collated results from various Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to the APC, the party is in a "comfortable lead from 16 LGAs declared so far." This announcement shows APC's confidence in their performance as the results continue to be tallied.

Chief Donatus Nwamkpa, the National Welfare Secretary, praised the dedication and performance of the personnel in the Situation Room.

He specifically commended the efforts of the Director of Election Management, Tasi'u Mohammed, for his leadership during this critical period.

As the election process unfolds, all eyes remain on the final results to see if the APC's early lead will hold.

The statement read thus:

“Our continued monitoring of the announcement of @inecnigeria collated results from Local Government Areas (LGAs) with the APC in a comfortable lead from 16 LGAs declared so far. The National Welfare Secretary, Chief Donatus Nwamkpa commended the performance and dedication of personnel of the Situation Room-led by the Director of Election Management, Tasi'u Mohammed.”

Okpebholo clinches LGA in Edo election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been announced as the winner of the Esan Central local government area in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

The collation officer for the local government announced the ongoing collation of results on Sunday, September 22 in Benin City.

The APC’s Senator Monday Okpebholo polled 10,990 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, who scored 8,618 votes, Nigerian Tribune reports.

