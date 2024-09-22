INEC has postponed the collation of results for the Edo state governorship election to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 22

According to the results from 16 LGAs announced by INEC, APC's Monday Okpebholo secured 244,549 votes, while Asue Ighodalo of the PDP garnered 195,954 votes

Legit.ng reports that tension, fear, spin, and counter-accusations dominated the Edo poll

Benin City, Edo state - Anxiety mounted at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday afternoon, September 22, as the agency postponed the final collation of results for the Edo state governorship election 2024 to 5 p.m.

Legit.ng reports that INEC officials have so far announced results from 16 out of the 18 LGAs in the state.

Collation and declaration of results of the Edo governorship election 2024 are expected on Sunday, September 22.

Edo election 2024 update

Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently leading the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) Asue Ighodalo with 48,000 votes.

INEC announced the recess at its headquarters in Benin, the Edo state capital, which also serves as the final collation centre.

Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, the returning officer (RO) for the election and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna), said some results have not reached the INEC office in Benin City.

He said:

"We may not be able to give you a definite time. This is because the officers are still on the way."

Legit.ng reports that the announcement by INEC comes hours after voting officially ended in the 4,519 polling units in Edo on Saturday, September 21.

As the INEC officials led by Prof. Kuta collated the results and announced the figures, supporters of the PDP gathered in large numbers at the headquarters of the INEC in Benin to protest.

Chanting slogans and waving party flags, the demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction with the electoral process, alleging irregularities and calling for transparency in the results being tallied at the state collation centre.

The protest comes as tensions rise following a closely contested election, with PDP supporters demanding that their grievances be addressed before the final results are announced.

Who won Edo state governorship election 2024?

A purported Edo election result (by local government areas) in circulation strongly insinuated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the 2024 governorship poll in the state.

The viral screenshot attributing victory to the PDP in the 2024 election has the logo of the online Nigerian newspaper, Premium Times. The claim, which started circulating on Saturday afternoon, September 21, suggested that the PDP triumphed in 13 local government areas (LGAs) of Edo while the APC won the remaining five.

However, reacting via a disclaimer on Saturday night, September 21, the media platform pointed out that the alleged local government results attributed to it as the source was lifted from the official results of the 2020 Edo state governorship election.

