BREAKING: PDP’s Ighodalo Wins LGA As INEC Announces Edo Governorship Election Results
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Benin City, Edo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, has won Esan South East Local Government Area in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.
Legit.ng reports that Ighodalo is from Esan South East LGA in Edo Central senatorial district.
This is according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcement of Sunday, September 22.
PDP polled 14,199 to defeat the All Progressives Congress that scored 8,398, while LP garnered 98 votes.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.