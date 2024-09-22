Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Benin City, Edo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, has won Esan South East Local Government Area in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

Legit.ng reports that Ighodalo is from Esan South East LGA in Edo Central senatorial district.

Asue Ighodalo of the PDP polled 14,199 Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo

Source: Facebook

This is according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcement of Sunday, September 22.

PDP polled 14,199 to defeat the All Progressives Congress that scored 8,398, while LP garnered 98 votes.

Source: Legit.ng