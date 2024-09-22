BREAKING: PDP Wins First Local Govt in Edo Governorship Election 2024, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Benin City, Edo state - Following the conclusion of voting in the 2024 Edo governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in Igueben local government area (LGA) of the state.
Legit.ng reports that while the PDP garnered 8,470 votes, the party's closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 5,907 votes.
The results were announced in Benin City, Edo, at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 22.
The collation was supervised by the returning officer (RO) for the election and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna), Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta.
Legit.ng reports that the result from Igueben local government was accepted by all agents.
Check out the votes received by the three major political parties below:
APC: 5,907
PDP: 8,470
Labour Party: 494
Number of registered voters: 54,549
Number of accredited voters 15,274
Number of total votes cast 15267
More to follow…
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.