Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Following the conclusion of voting in the 2024 Edo governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in Igueben local government area (LGA) of the state.

Legit.ng reports that while the PDP garnered 8,470 votes, the party's closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 5,907 votes.

PDP's Ighodalo wins Igueben LGA. Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo

Source: Facebook

The results were announced in Benin City, Edo, at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 22.

The collation was supervised by the returning officer (RO) for the election and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna), Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta.

Legit.ng reports that the result from Igueben local government was accepted by all agents.

Check out the votes received by the three major political parties below:

APC: 5,907

PDP: 8,470

Labour Party: 494

Number of registered voters: 54,549

Number of accredited voters 15,274

Number of total votes cast 15267

More to follow…

Source: Legit.ng