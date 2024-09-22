Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki made an unexpected visit to the INEC office in Benin City, Edo state, on Sunday, September 22, amidst delays in collating governorship election results

While having a closed-door meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioner, APC supporters protested outside, criticising Obaseki's meeting with electoral officials

However, the protest leader was reportedly later invited to join the talks

Benin City, Edo State—Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki made a surprise visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) head office in Benin, Edo state, in the early hours of Sunday, September 22, following the delay in collating the governorship election results.

Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki visited INEC head office in Benin following the delay in collating the governorship election results. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Accompanied by security aides, Obaseki met with the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for over an hour.

The meeting took place behind closed doors at the INEC office, which serves as the main collation centre for the ongoing governorship election, according to Daily Trust.

Edo election update: APC supporters protest Obaseki's visit

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) protested outside the INEC office, criticising Obaseki's meeting with electoral officials during the election.

The protest leader was later invited to join the meeting.

Obaseki reportedly left the INEC office around 4.45 am, but his security personnel prevented journalists from questioning him.

Edo election results update

INEC has yet to begin collating results, but significant progress has been made in uploading them on its portal.

As of filing this report, result sheets from 4442 polling units out of 4,519 (which represents 98.30% of the total results sheets expected) had been uploaded on the IReV portal.

For the latest updates on the Edo governorship election polling unit results, check here.

The Edo 2024 governorship Election is a highly competitive race as voters headed to the polls on Saturday, September 21, to choose the next state governor to succeed Obaseki.

The top three candidates in the guber race are Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP).

The PDP is the ruling party in the south-south state.

