Benin City, Edo state - As the Edo governorship election 2024 concludes in many parts of the state on Saturday, September 21, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged winner in the polling unit of Philip Shaibu, the reinstated deputy governor.

Legit.ng reports that Shaibu's polling unit is at Ward 11 PU05 in Etsako West local government area (LGA) of Edo.

Update on Edo election

As reported by The Cable on Saturday evening, September 21, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the APC candidate, thrashed his main challengers, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and LP's Olumide Akpata.

According to the figure posted by The Cable, the APC scored over 1,000 votes, while the PDP and Labour Party had a combined 28.

Delight among supporters of Okpebholo was observed following the APC candidate's resounding victory in Shaibu's polling unit.

See the result below:

Ward 11 PU05 Etsako West

APC: 1,138

ADC: 1

LP: 4

ADP: 3

APGA: 1

PDP: 24

Invalid: 6

Earlier, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in Shaibu's polling unit failed to work. The assistant presiding officer said the machine was taken to a nearby classroom by the technician to rectify the issue. The glitch was later resolved and the electorate exercised the franchise.

Shaibu, a member of the APC, left the PDP in July amid an acrimony with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Although Shaibu was impeached by Edo lawmakers in April 2024 following allegations of misconduct against him, two courts — the Abuja federal high court and the appeal court — subsequently reinstated him.

Shaibu eyed the top job in the Edo state government house, but he controversially lost the PDP ticket to Ighodalo, Obaseki's preferred candidate.

