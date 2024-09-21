Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Asue Ighodalo, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 Edo governorship election, has won the polling unit in Idumuoka Primary Health Centre of Igueben local government area (LGA) of the state.

Per the result declared at the polling unit, Ighodalo garnered 104 votes to beat Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 34 votes while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third with just four votes.

PDP wins first polling unit in Edo election.

Trust TV News noted this update from Edo state on Saturday afternoon, September 21.

Legit.ng reports that as of the time of this report, voting is still ongoing in some parts of Edo.

Edo: Ighodalo impressed by voter turnout

Earlier Ighodalo; his wife Ifeyiwan; his brother, and other family members took their turns to exercise their civic rights by casting their votes at our polling unit 3 ward 1, Idiro Okaigben, Ewohimi, Esan South East local government area (LGA).

The PDP candidate expressed his satisfaction with the turnout of voters but urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to "step up their game". He expressed his strong belief that the preparation for an off-cycle should be better "to forestall some of the delays we witnessed today".

Edo election 2024: Ighodalo raises alarm

Meanwhile, Ighodalo accused the APC of vote-buying.

Speaking to journalists, Ighodalo stated that exit polls show that he is doing very well in the Edo election. He, however, disclosed that he received feedback that APC agents are trying to undermine the electoral process.

