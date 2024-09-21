The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Edo state, Asue Ighodalo, has taken his first step to victory

Ighodalo clinched victory at his polling unit Okaegben Ward one, unit 3, Ewohimi, Esan south-east local government area of the state

The lawyer turned- politician made a loud statement with his polling unit in his bid to become the governor of Edo state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Edo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, has won his polling unit in the Edo governorship election on Saturday, September 21.

Ighodalo defeated his main contenders - Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Barrister Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP).

Ighodalo polled 200 votes to defeat APC’s Okpebholo who scored 25 votes. Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo

Source: Facebook

According to TheCable live update, the PDP candidate polled 200 votes to defeat APC’s Okpebholo who scored 45 votes.

Ighodalo cast his vote at Okaegben ward one, unit 3, Ewohimi, Esan south-east local government area of the state

APC's Okpebholo: 45

PDP's Ighodalo: 200

Legit.ng recalls that Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki won his polling unit for his party, the PDP.

Governor Obaseki delivered his polling unit for the PDP governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo on Saturday, September 21.

He defeated Ighodalo's main challengers - All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Monday Okpebholo and Barrister Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng