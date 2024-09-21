Olumide Akpata, the Labour Party candidate in the ongoing governorship election in Edo state, has lost his polling unit to Asue Ighodalo, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a result shared by The Cable, the PDP candidate won the election at Polling Unit 11, Ward 06 in the Oredo local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng