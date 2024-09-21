BREAKING: INEC Begings Uploading Edo Gov Election Results on IREV
- The Edo state governorship election results are now being uploaded on the IREV portal of INEC as results come in
- A check by Legit.ng showed that 2658 results from 4,519 polling units were uploaded as of the time of writing this report
- The election has been judged to be a race between the APC, PDP and the Labour Party, which is considered the third force
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the uploading of election results onto its Result Viewing Portal (IREV) for the Edo governorship election. As of Saturday, September 21, 2658 results from 4,519 polling units have been successfully uploaded, representing approximately 4.5% of the total results.
This update indicates that INEC is steadily processing and sharing election data, enhancing transparency and public access to information. The portal allows citizens to track results in real time, promoting accountability and confidence in the electoral process.
Edo State's gubernatorial election saw voting take place across 4,519 polling units. INEC's continued updates on the Result Viewing Portal will provide valuable insights into the election's outcome.
The Edo governorship election has been considered a three-horse race, with Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Labour Party Olumide Akpata at the centre stage.
PDP distances self from peace accord
While all the parties signed the peace accord, a political ritual during an election in Nigeria, the PDP and its candidate declined to sign the peace accord, alleging that some of its members were being arrested unjustly.
However, the failure of the PDP and Ighodalo to sign the peace accord has raised some tension in the state, with some residents saying they would not come out to vote on that day.
Primate Ayodele urges voters to vote PDP
Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP and its candidate in the Saturday governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, have been urged to do everything to prevent the APC from rigging the poll.
Primate Elijah Ayodele, in his latest prophecy, stressed that a vote for the APC is a vote for disaster, urging the people not to vote for the broom party.
According to the cleric, Edo will be economically and spiritually down should the APC win the forthcoming governorship election.
