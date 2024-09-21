Adams Oshiomhole, the former APC national chairman and senator representing Edo North senatorial district, has won his polling unit for the party

Monday Okpebholo, the APC candidate in the ongoing Edo state governorship election, got about half a thousand votes from the polling unit

Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party score zero vote, while Asue Ighodalo of the PDP got one vote from the polling unit

On Monday, Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the ongoing Edo state governorship election, parked the votes at Adams Oshiomhole's Ward 10 Polling Unit 1 of the Etsako West local government area of the state.

Oshiomhole is the former national chairman of the APC and two-time governor of the state. He was the lead campaigner for Okpebholo and is currently the senator representing the Edo North senatorial district.

Oshiomhole secures victory for APC at his polling unit Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

According to the results shared by The Cable, the APC candidate scored 403 votes, while his strongest opponent, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), garnered one vote.

However, the Labour Party candidate, Olumide Akpata, was missing from the score sheet, meaning he scored zero votes, while the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate secured one vote.

The Edo governorship election has been considered a three-horse race, with Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Labour Party Olumide Akpata at the centre stage.

PDP distances self from peace accord

While all the parties signed the peace accord, a political ritual during an election in Nigeria, the PDP and its candidate declined to sign the peace accord, alleging that some of its members were being arrested unjustly.

However, the failure of the PDP and Ighodalo to sign the peace accord has raised some tension in the state, with some residents saying they would not come out to vote on that day.

Primate Ayodele urges voters to vote PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP and its candidate in the Saturday governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, have been urged to do everything to prevent the APC from rigging the poll.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, in his latest prophecy, stressed that a vote for the APC is a vote for disaster, urging the people not to vote for the broom party.

According to the cleric, Edo will be economically and spiritually down should the APC win the forthcoming governorship election.

