Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Benin City, Edo state- Governor Godwin Obaseki has delivered his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Asue Ighodalo, Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Barrister Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party are the major contenders battling to replace Governor Obaseki.

Obaseki Wins Polling Unit for PDP's Ighodalo Photo credit: Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Obaseki casted his vote at PU19, Ward 04 in Oredo local government area of the state.

According to TheCable live update:

PDP's Ighodalo scored : 127

APC's Okpebholo polled 35 votes

Labour Party (LP)'s Akpata got 11 votes

Source: Legit.ng