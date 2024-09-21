JUST IN: Obaseki Wins Polling Unit for PDP In Edo Governorship Election
Benin City, Edo state- Governor Godwin Obaseki has delivered his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election.
Legit.ng reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Asue Ighodalo, Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Barrister Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party are the major contenders battling to replace Governor Obaseki.
Obaseki casted his vote at PU19, Ward 04 in Oredo local government area of the state.
According to TheCable live update:
- PDP's Ighodalo scored : 127
- APC's Okpebholo polled 35 votes
- Labour Party (LP)'s Akpata got 11 votes
