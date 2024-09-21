Global site navigation

Politics

JUST IN: Obaseki Wins Polling Unit for PDP In Edo Governorship Election

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Benin City, Edo state- Governor Godwin Obaseki has delivered his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Asue Ighodalo, Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Barrister Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party are the major contenders battling to replace Governor Obaseki.

Obaseki Wins Polling Unit for PDP's Ighodalo Photo credit: Godwin Obaseki
Source: Facebook

Obaseki casted his vote at PU19, Ward 04 in Oredo local government area of the state.

According to TheCable live update:

  • PDP's Ighodalo scored : 127
  • APC's Okpebholo polled 35 votes
  • Labour Party (LP)'s Akpata got 11 votes

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

