The APC has spoken on the purported Edo governorship election result sheet in circulation, saying it is fake

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, maintained that it is only INEC that has the capacity to declare election results

However, Morka urged APC members to remain calm, adding that the party is comfortably leading from the results they have seen so far

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians and electorates in Edo to disregard the purported results of the Edo state governorship election held on Saturday, September 21, adding that it is fake news.

According to the APC, the results circulating on social media are totally fake and do not come from a designated authority. The party added that only the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the authority to declare any result.

Our party is leading - APC

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, in a statement on Saturday evening, noted that the APC is comfortably taking the lead in the election result so far.

Morka maintained that the election results have yet to leave the ward level and reach the local government level, not to mention the state level and be declared by the electoral commission.

His statement reads in part:

"Our great party is comfortably in an early lead. However, as a responsible party, we will not attempt to pre-empt INEC's conclusion of the election process and official declaration of final results."

The Edo governorship election has been considered a three-horse race, with Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Labour Party Olumide Akpata at the centre stage.

PDP distances self from peace accord

While all the parties signed the peace accord, a political ritual during an election in Nigeria, the PDP and its candidate declined to sign the peace accord, alleging that some of its members were being arrested unjustly.

However, the failure of the PDP and Ighodalo to sign the peace accord has raised some tension in the state, with some residents saying they would not come out to vote on that day.

See the APC statement here:

Primate Ayodele urges voters to vote PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP and its candidate in the Saturday governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, have been urged to do everything to prevent the APC from rigging the poll.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, in his latest prophecy, stressed that a vote for the APC is a vote for disaster, urging the people not to vote for the broom party.

According to the cleric, Edo will be economically and spiritually down should the APC win the forthcoming governorship election.

