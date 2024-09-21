While some Benin residents dashed out to vote for their preferred candidate, others engaged in a quick morning business sales

They defied the restriction movement and set u their shift stalls at the new Benin market in the ongoing gubernatorial election in the state

Some of the traders who spoke with the press gave one major reason why they stepped out on election day

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Traders at the new Benin market defied the restriction of movement order by the police to engage in a brisk business on Saturday morning as the Edo governorship election kicks off.

Benin traders defy police order on election day. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, Alamy

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, traders set up makeshift stalls along the main thoroughfare, selling goods despite official warnings to maintain order for the electoral process.

Despite a police presence along the roads to the market, which is aimed at enforcing the movement restrictions, the marketplace in Benin was bustling with activity as residents stopped for last-minute purchases.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, Mrs Grace Omonuwa, said she was in the market to earn for her daily feeds.

“Elections may be important, but so is our livelihood,” Omonuwa, a vegetable vendor said.

Similarly, Mrs Ngozi Eze, said she was in the market to pick up some items before going to the poll.

“I need to buy some food before I go vote,” she softly said while navigating the busy market.

Meanwhile, the restriction of movement would last between 6:00am and 6:00pm on the election day.

Read more about Edo election here:

Edo guber election: Police send message to Edo residents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has sent a crucial message to residents of Edo state ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Frank Mba, the deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) said residents should return to their homes after casting their votes.

He disclosed that police will only allow individuals accredited to monitor the governorship election on the streets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng